Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,263,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after buying an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. 10,218,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,939. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

