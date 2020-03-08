BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) Trading Up 0.7%

BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and last traded at GBX 2,760 ($36.31), approximately 22,467 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,740 ($36.04).

The company has a market cap of $394.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,640.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,641.50.

BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the Master Fund), which is an open-ended investment company. The Master Fund is a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.

