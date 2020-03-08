Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€29.70” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

Berenberg Bank set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.76 ($32.27).

Shares of CS opened at €20.00 ($23.26) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.77. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

