Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. ValuEngine lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of BBBY opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $42,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

