Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.12. 4,223,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,015. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.70. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

