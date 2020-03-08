Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.66. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 76.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

