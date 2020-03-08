Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

