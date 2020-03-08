BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was down 1.5% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.10, approximately 32,825 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 857,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,519,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,690,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.