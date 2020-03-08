Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE BAK opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

