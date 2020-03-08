B. Riley Lowers WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $8.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

