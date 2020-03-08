AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.14) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CS. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.76 ($32.27).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock opened at €20.00 ($23.26) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.84 and a 200 day moving average of €23.77. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.