AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research began coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $7.61 on Thursday. AVITA MED LTD/S has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,936,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

