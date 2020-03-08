Avid Technology (AVID) to Release Earnings on Monday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Avid Technology to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVID opened at $7.13 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $306.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AVID. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.