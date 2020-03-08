Atlantic Securities Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to “Overweight”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.