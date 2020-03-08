Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

