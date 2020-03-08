Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Assurant worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.69. The stock had a trading volume of 468,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,602. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

