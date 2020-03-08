Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 456.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 456.22 ($6.00).

ASCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective (down previously from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, February 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ascential to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 297.40 ($3.91) on Thursday. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 371.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 366.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is 3.16%.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

