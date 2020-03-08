Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,185 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

ASND stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,212. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $145.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASND. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

