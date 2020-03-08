Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $190.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,428 shares of company stock worth $14,545,297. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,360,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,743,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.