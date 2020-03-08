Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.00.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $190.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,428 shares of company stock worth $14,545,297. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,360,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,743,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.