Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. 1,534,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.