AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AptarGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.83.

Shares of ATR opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in AptarGroup by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

