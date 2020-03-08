AptarGroup, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

NYSE ATR opened at $107.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. AptarGroup has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in AptarGroup by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.