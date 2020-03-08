Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Stock Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 776,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 24.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,339. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 103.95%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

