Analysts Offer Predictions for Beigene Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Beigene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.26) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beigene’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($5.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($5.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($21.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($19.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($15.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

BGNE stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Beigene by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Beigene by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $247,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,165,888.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,259 shares of company stock worth $11,289,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

