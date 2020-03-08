Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

