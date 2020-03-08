American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $93.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70. American States Water has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in American States Water by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

