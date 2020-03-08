American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.32 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.62 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $574.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.36.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

