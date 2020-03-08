Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,140 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Amc Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

