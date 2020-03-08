Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $212,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

