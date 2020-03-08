Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,173 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGN. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the third quarter worth $605,844,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,887,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,378,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.29.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.95. 4,726,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,946. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.99. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

