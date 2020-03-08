Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives $14.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.95.

ALNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNA opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.