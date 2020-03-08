Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaris Royalty in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.04.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AD. CIBC lowered shares of Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alaris Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.07.

Shares of Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$14.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. Alaris Royalty has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$23.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.06%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

