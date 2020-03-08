AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading Down 14.8%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB)’s stock price dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $9.31, approximately 3,223,646 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16,487% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIT Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of AIT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

