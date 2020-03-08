AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AGCO were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.41. 638,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,056. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.