Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Down 2.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were down 2.1% on Friday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as low as $68.80 and last traded at $69.22, approximately 286,957 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 635,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,424. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 171.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

