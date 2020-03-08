Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Trading 28.4% Higher

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY) shares traded up 28.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 672 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.