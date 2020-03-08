Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

AMD stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

