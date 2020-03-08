Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.
AMD stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
