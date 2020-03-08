Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,105,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.16. 2,261,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Adient PLC has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

