ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $136.25 on Friday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $114.90 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.40 and a 200-day moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

