ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 13.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 453.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 2,764.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.08. 734,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.50. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.28 and a 52 week high of $348.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABMD. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

