ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,944 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of ABIOMED worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Shares of ABMD traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.08. 734,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,939. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.50.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

