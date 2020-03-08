10,625 Shares in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Shares of Smart Global stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $619.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGH. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.