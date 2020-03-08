$1.38 EPS Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

GILD opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,343 shares of company stock worth $4,346,447. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,602,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

