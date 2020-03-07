Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.50. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27.

In other news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,083 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $11,847,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zymeworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.