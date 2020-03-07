Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zogenix in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zogenix’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

ZGNX opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

In other news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $1,165,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,107.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,210 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

