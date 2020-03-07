ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 8.42. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $113,249.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $76,681.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,719 shares in the company, valued at $458,271.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,401 shares of company stock worth $930,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 177,060 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

