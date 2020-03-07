ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Price Target Cut to $5.50

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

ZIOP stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.96.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 21,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $98,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $101,892.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,401 shares of company stock valued at $930,154. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

