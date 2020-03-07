ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZIOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.96. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $76,681.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,271.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $101,892.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,401 shares of company stock valued at $930,154 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

