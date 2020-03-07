Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. Zayo Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $361,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.