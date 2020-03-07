Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) to “Hold”

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Shares of ORINY stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.56. ORION OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.95 million for the quarter. ORION OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORION OYJ/ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

